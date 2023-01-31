The new Ann Summers opens this week, just in time for Valentine’s Day

The iconic British lingerie retailer, Ann Summers, is set to open its third Glasgow city-centre store in February.

Located within Buchanan Galleries, the new store will offer shoppers a huge range of playful lingerie, women’s underwear and swimwear, plus a collection of ‘sexy accessories and toys.’

For decades Ann Summers has provided couples, individuals and everyone in between a collection of own-brand and designer lingerie sets in an array bright colours, patterns, styles, and sizes to suit every taste.

The new store is due to open in the next two weeks, ahead of Valentine’s Day ensures the brand. Guests will be able to indulge in the newest Valentine’s Day collection, that was headed by Ann Summer’s brand ambassador and former Love Islander, Tasha Ghouri.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries said, “We’re delighted to be adding Ann Summers to our retailer line-up ahead of Valentine’s Day this February. Ann Summers has been a staple on the British high-street for decades, and we hope that this latest addition at Buchanan Galleries encourages shoppers to visit and embrace their individual style with confidence.”

