The Renfield Street Burger King will open right next to Glasgow Central!

Two new Burger Kings are set to open two brand-new restaurants in Glasgow’s city centre - one on St George’s Road and another on Renfield Street, right around the corner from Glasgow Central.

The two new restaurant openings will create 50 jobs for Glaswegians - with applications open now for the roles of: Restaurant Manager, Senior Assistant Manager, Assistant Managers, and Shift Manager.

25 job openings are avaliable at each site - with five managerial roles at each respective site as well. You can look at open job postings for the St George’s site here on the application website - and click here for open job postings at the Renfield Street site.

Burger King employees can get free meals at work, and 50 per cent off food and drink off-shift. Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 25 new starters into the Burger King family, at both of our new Glasgow restaurants.

The Renfield Street site will open around the corner from Glasgow Central at 9 Renfield Street - the former site of Project Pizza