Yvie Burnett will host ‘Scotland Sings’ a new TV programme that seeks to build a unique choir from unknown singers across the country.

Burnett has coached the likes of Katy Perry, Susan Boyle, Lewis Capaldi and Leona Lewis - and has appeared on The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent several times.

The new series will follow Yvie as she seeks out ‘secret’ Scottish singers and forms her own choir.

Producers say the show will coach the group in singing mentally and physically, training the singers from amateurs to total professionals.

