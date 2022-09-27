Either Glasgow or Liverpool could host Eurovision 2023 - but the bookies have Glasgow pegged as the clear favourite.

The announcement was made by the BBC earlier this afternoon, September 27, that Glasgow was in the final two for the Eurovision host city alongside Liverpool.

Glasgow has remained the clear favourite for bookmakers across the UK since mid-August - with the city now pegged at the time of writing with a 63 per cent chance of being the host city, with odds at 3/10 in SMarkets and Betfair, 1/2 at William Hill, and 4/7 at Ladbrokes.

Liverpool on the other hand has only a 37% chance of winning according to the bookies, with odds at 8/5 at William Hill and Ladbrokes, and 5/7 on Betfair.

Glasgow remains in the running to host the Eurovision Song Contest after organisers confirmed the musical event would be staged in the UK next year due to the war in Ukraine.

Smarkets Eurovision analyst Patrick Flynn shared a comment with GlasgowWorld, he said:"Glasgow certainly seemed to be the frontrunner from the seven-city Eurovision host city shortlist, and it is the clear favourite according to the latest Smarkets odds to be the eventual winner (around a 62% chance).

"Liverpool was one of three cities, along with Birmingham and Leeds, which I believed to be the most likely challengers to Glasgow, so today's announcement isn't too much of a surprise. However, a trip to Scotland next year is rightly, in my view, seen as the most likely outcome.

"In evaluating the criteria for a Eurovision host, Glasgow’s bid ticks every box, with a TV-friendly venue in the OVO Hydro and the nearby SEC Armadillo an ideal place for a press centre. In terms of capacity, the Glasgow arena would also be able to host 3,500 more spectators than Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

"While it seems likely that Liverpool made the final two on the strength of the cultural aspect of their bid, in terms of the hosting fundamentals like venue capacity, Glasgow seems like the stronger option."