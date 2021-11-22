Black Friday will soon be upon us, but what deals can you get in Glasgow?

What’s happening? Black Friday originated in the states and is usually known as the date when shops reduce items, falling on the day after Thanksgiving. It has become popular in the UK in recent years, with many people waiting to start their Christmas shopping on this date, in order to potentially bag a bargain.

When is Black Friday 2021? Black Friday is 26 November, although some deals are already available.

What Black Friday Deals are available in Glasgow?

YOTEL Glasgow is offering 40 per cent discount on hotel stays from now until end of October 2022. Rates will start from as little as £55 with all stays fully flexible if booked direct at yotel.com. YOTEL Members can cancel up to 2pm on day of arrival if plans suddenly need to change.

Pure Spa Glasgow has deals running all this week, such as 20 per cent off spa experiences.

Urban Retreat, this Cumbernauld beauticians is offering Black Friday gift boxes for £39. Treatments include Lola’s Lashes, a blow dry and gel polish for fingers and toes. Find out more on their Facebook page.

Empower Beauty on Gordon Street is offering 10 per cent off new sets of lashes until 10 December.

Imperium Mindfulness have a special Black Friday offer on a retreat at Mar Hall. For £333 you get a herbal tea morning coaching session, 55 min treatment of your choice, access to pool, sauna, steam room, special access to outdoor hot tub, access to relaxation room along with meditation , afternoon tea along with afternoon coaching session, mindful walking in the grounds and a drink of your choice and final coaching wrap up.

Seona E Misumi Photography is offering deals on photography packages, find out more here.

Jen Wilson has discounted deals on classes from Pilates to meditation. Find out more on her website.

GeoCam Photography in Milngavie has a deal on mini-shoots for £50 - a 20 minute shoot with three digital images and three matching 6x4 prints.

Boots have a huge range of deals available, from make-up to electrical goods. Find out everything you need to know here.

Online

LittleCustomCoShop on Etsy is offering 20 per cent off orders over £10.

Amazon has started with 40-60 per cent off some selected items and has a Black Friday section.

Curry's has also started adding discounts to their website already, with a Nespresso machine down to £69.