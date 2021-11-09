Black Friday: Everything you need to know about the biggest discounts of the year

Black Friday has fast become one of the biggest shopping events of the year - here is everything you need to know about the 2021 festivities.

Black Friday officially landed in the UK a few years ago, people would line up for hours to get their hands on the best high-street deals.

The campaign originated in the states and is usually known as the massive sales that start the day after Thanksgiving.

However, UK retailers quickly caught on to the success the discounts brought. As well as the chaos that often followed.

When does it start in 2021?

The actual Black Friday day is 26th November. However, while there is three weeks till the usual start date of Black Friday, discounts have started NOW!

Brands have already started dropping some huge discounts on their products and most places have released early discount codes too. You can expect more discounts on the run up to it too.

Amazon has started with 40-60% off some selected items and has a Black Friday section.

Curry's has also started adding discounts to their website already, with a Nespresso machine down to as low as £69!

Who is involved?

Most brands tend to offer discounts and get involved in the festivities. Even small brands will offer small discounts and free delivery around this time.

However, Black Friday is known for the likes of Apple, John Lewis, Amazon and Boots offering massive discounts. It’s the best time of year to grab some Christmas shopping for literally half the price.

Black Friday is mainly known for people getting incredible discounts on tech products, but most homeware, clothing and beauty brands get involved with discounts and sale items too!