Black Friday 2023: The best deals we found in Glasgow today - featuring Café Andaluz, Swarovski, Levi's, and much more

GlasgowWorld scouted out the best Black Friday deals we could find around Glasgow to bring you this list.

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 25th Nov 2022, 09:56 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 16:42 GMT

Still holding out to buy Christmas gifts this year? There’s no better time to buy your loved ones their presents this year - when they’re mega-cheap from Black Friday deals.

GlasgowWorld scouted out the best deals we could find around Glasgow to bring you this list. Enjoy!

Glasgow's coolest gastropub has a limited number of vouchers worth £200 that you pay only £100 for - that's a huge £100 saving. IG: @theloveablerogueglasgow_

1. The Loveable Rogue

Glasgow's coolest gastropub has a limited number of vouchers worth £200 that you pay only £100 for - that's a huge £100 saving.

Enjoy a ten course tasting menu including Aperitifs for two for £70 at one of Glasgow's most talked about restaurants or ten course experience with matching wines for two people for £100 - saving £56. IG: @111bymodou

2. 111 by Modou launched their six course tasting menu for Veganuary

Enjoy a ten course tasting menu including Aperitifs for two for £70 at one of Glasgow's most talked about restaurants or ten course experience with matching wines for two people for £100 - saving £56.

Cafe Andaluz are serving Spanish tapas for 2 for £39.

3. Signature Spanish style

Cafe Andaluz are serving Spanish tapas for 2 for £39.

This Black Friday you can get a four course dinner for 2 and a cocktail on arrival for £65

4. Anchor Line

This Black Friday you can get a four course dinner for 2 and a cocktail on arrival for £65

