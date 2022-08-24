Boots will now be available via Deliveroo - but will Glasgow stores be on the app?

Boots announced the exciting expansion of its partnership with Deliveroo to 125 stores across the UK, including some stores in Glasgow.

Customers will now have access to around 750 products via the Deliveroo app and will be able to get them sent to their door within minutes of ordering.

The expansion comes after a successful trial including 14 stores across the nation.

Paula Bobbett, Chief Digital Officer at Boots said: “We’re so excited to be able to extend our

partnership with Deliveroo and offer this service in more cities across the UK.

“The original trial in 14 stores was a huge success and gave us the opportunity to learn very quickly what our customers want from a rapid delivery service.

“Now as we expand to 125 stores across the UK, we can be sure the products available on the service are well matched to customer needs.”

Paul added: “Through Deliveroo, our customers can get cough, cold and flu relief products and mild pain relief delivered to their doors to help them with the symptoms of mild illnesses this winter, or baby wipes and nappies for those every-day childcare emergencies.

“Plus, if they’ve run out of their favourite skin care brand, or need a last-minute gift, they can get our great range of beauty and gifting products straight to them in minutes.”

Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer, UK&I, Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo continues to bring greater choice and availability to people across the UK, with everything from suntan lotion to cold and flu symptom relief products, or fruit and veg from your local supermarket to a Friday night treat from your local restaurant.

“Boots is a fantastic partner for Deliveroo and hugely valued by our customers.”

So, what stores in Glasgow will you be able to get on Deliveroo? Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting expansion.

How can I get Boots items delivered to me on Deliveroo?

Ordering could not be easier, all you need is the Deliveroo app.

Once you have downloaded the app simply log on and visit the Boots page, from there you can select the items you need and they will be sent straight to your door within minutes.

Which stores in Glasgow are delivering Boots products?

The following stores in Glasgow City will be available via the Deliveroo app:

Glasgow Braehead Shopping Centre

Glasgow Fort

What will be available from Boots on Deliveroo?

The service offers quick and convenient access to Boots’ range of healthcare, beauty, and skincare, fragrances, toiletries and baby food and drink products.