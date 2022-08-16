Cheapest fuel prices Glasgow 2022: where to get petrol and diesel near me - and will fuel prices go down?
Our breakdown of the cheapest places you can find fuel in Glasgow
The UK has been plunged into a cost of living crisis. Prices have skyrocketed across multiple industries in recent months, with fuel being one of the major areas affected.
At the time of publishing, the highest price for petrol across the UK was recorded at 212.9p per litre.
Diesel was more expensive, coming in at 218.9p per litre.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil reached a 14 year high on March 7, 2022 when traders saw it spike at $139. The increase came after the United States suggested that they may stop buying Russian energy.
However, European leaders were quick to respond, rejecting the notion. There have since been calls for VAT on petrol to be axed as the prices continue to rise.
According to British automative services company RAC, the latest average fuel prices, as of August 8, 2022, are 176.88p for petrol and 187.42p for diesel.
This follows more than a month of wholesale prices dropping while fuel prices at the pumps continued to rise for much of July.
Here is a round up of some of the cheapest places to get fuel in Glasgow.
Why did the fuel prices go up?
There were many contributing factors over the sudden rise in prices in recent months. One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices was the uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine also caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.
The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”
What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?
According to price comparison site Confused.com, as of Thursday 12 August, the average price of petrol in the UK was 175.5p per litre the price of diesel was higher coming in at 186.2p per litre.
The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 206.9p per litre, and the lowest price was 156.9p per litre.
Whereas, the highest price of diesel was 211.9p per litre and the lowest came in at 168.9p per litre.
Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get petrol?
According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get petrol in and around Glasgow so far.
Costco Glasgow
Price: 162.9p per litre
Address: St. Rollox Business Park, 15 Cobden Rd, Springburn, Glasgow G21 1YX
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm
Gulf High Street (Kirkstyle Garage)
Price: 164.9p per litre
Address: 37 High St, Neilston, Glasgow G78 3HJ
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 8am - 7pm - Saturday: 9am - 5:30pm - Sunday: Closed
Esso Buchandyke Filling Station
Price: 165.9p per litre
Address: Maxwellton Road, Glasgow G74 3LT
Open Times: Monday - Saturday: 6am - 9.45pm - Sunday: 6am - 9pm.
Gulf Service Station
Price: 167.7p per litre
Address: Aikenhead Road, Glasgow G42 0PN
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Asda Toryglen Automart
Price: 167.7p per litre
Address: 555 Prospecthill Rd, Glasgow G42 0AE
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Asda Bishopbriggs Automat
Price: 167.7p per litre
Address: 276 Kirkintilloch Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2PT
Open Times: Monday to Sunday 7am - 10pm
Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get Diesel?
According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get diesel in and around Glasgow:
Costco Glasgow
Price: 175.7p per litre
Address: St. Rollox Business Park, 15 Cobden Rd, Springburn, Glasgow G21 1YX
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm
BP Bothwell Road
Price: 179.5p per litre
Address: Bothwell Rd, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7ET
Open Times: Monday - Sunday 6am - 12am
Gulf Service Station
Price: 179.7p per litre
Address: Aikenhead Road, Glasgow G42 0PN
Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week
Jet Renfrew
Price: 179.9p per litre
Address: Abbotsinch Service Station, Inchinnan Rd, Renfrew PA4 9AE
Open Times: Open 24 hours, seven days a week
Gulf High Street (Kirkstyle Garage)
Price: 179.9p per litre
Address: 37 High St, Neilston, Glasgow G78 3HJ
Open Times: Monday - Friday: 8am - 7pm - Saturday: 9am - 5:30pm - Sunday: Closed
Asda Toryglen Automat
Price: 180.7p per litre
Address: 2 MacNeish Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4TT
Open Times: Open 24 hours, seven days a week
Will fuel prices go down?
UK petrol and diesel prices are continuing to show a downward trend since June with the average price of unleaded expected to drop below 175p per litre for the first time.
The AA has reportedly said that that average pump prices are down to 188.76p a litre for petrol and 196.96p a litre for diesel, compared with record highs of 191.53p for petrol and 199.07p for diesel recorded in the first week of July.
In the past year, fuel prices have skyrocketed as increased demand for oil and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have restricted supplies and pushed up prices.
While wholesale prices have decreased over the past few weeks, energy experts fear that the prolonged crisis in Ukraine will keep prices high.