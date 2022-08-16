Our breakdown of the cheapest places you can find fuel in Glasgow

The UK has been plunged into a cost of living crisis. Prices have skyrocketed across multiple industries in recent months, with fuel being one of the major areas affected.

At the time of publishing, the highest price for petrol across the UK was recorded at 212.9p per litre.

Diesel was more expensive, coming in at 218.9p per litre.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil reached a 14 year high on March 7, 2022 when traders saw it spike at $139. The increase came after the United States suggested that they may stop buying Russian energy.

However, European leaders were quick to respond, rejecting the notion. There have since been calls for VAT on petrol to be axed as the prices continue to rise.

According to British automative services company RAC, the latest average fuel prices, as of August 8, 2022, are 176.88p for petrol and 187.42p for diesel.

This follows more than a month of wholesale prices dropping while fuel prices at the pumps continued to rise for much of July.

Here is a round up of some of the cheapest places to get fuel in Glasgow.

Why did the fuel prices go up?

There were many contributing factors over the sudden rise in prices in recent months. One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices was the uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine also caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?

According to price comparison site Confused.com , as of Thursday 12 August, the average price of petrol in the UK was 175.5p per litre the price of diesel was higher coming in at 186.2p per litre.

The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 206.9p per litre, and the lowest price was 156.9p per litre.

Whereas, the highest price of diesel was 211.9p per litre and the lowest came in at 168.9p per litre.

Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get petrol?

According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get petrol in and around Glasgow so far.

Costco Glasgow

Price: 162.9p per litre

Address: St. Rollox Business Park, 15 Cobden Rd, Springburn, Glasgow G21 1YX

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Gulf High Street (Kirkstyle Garage)

Price: 164.9p per litre

Address: 37 High St, Neilston, Glasgow G78 3HJ

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 8am - 7pm - Saturday: 9am - 5:30pm - Sunday: Closed

Esso Buchandyke Filling Station

Price: 165.9p per litre

Address: Maxwellton Road, Glasgow G74 3LT

Open Times: Monday - Saturday: 6am - 9.45pm - Sunday: 6am - 9pm.

Gulf Service Station

Price: 167.7p per litre

Address: Aikenhead Road, Glasgow G42 0PN

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Asda Toryglen Automart

Price: 167.7p per litre

Address: 555 Prospecthill Rd, Glasgow G42 0AE

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Asda Bishopbriggs Automat

Price: 167.7p per litre

Address: 276 Kirkintilloch Rd, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2PT

Open Times: Monday to Sunday 7am - 10pm

Where are the cheapest places in Glasgow to get Diesel?

According to petrolprices.com these are the cheapest places to get diesel in and around Glasgow:

Costco Glasgow

Price: 175.7p per litre

Address: St. Rollox Business Park, 15 Cobden Rd, Springburn, Glasgow G21 1YX

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 10am - 8:30pm - Saturday: 9:30am - 7pm - Sunday: 10am - 6pm

BP Bothwell Road

Price: 179.5p per litre

Address: Bothwell Rd, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7ET

Open Times: Monday - Sunday 6am - 12am

Gulf Service Station

Price: 179.7p per litre

Address: Aikenhead Road, Glasgow G42 0PN

Open Times: 24 hours, seven days a week

Jet Renfrew

Price: 179.9p per litre

Address: Abbotsinch Service Station, Inchinnan Rd, Renfrew PA4 9AE

Open Times: Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Gulf High Street (Kirkstyle Garage)

Price: 179.9p per litre

Address: 37 High St, Neilston, Glasgow G78 3HJ

Open Times: Monday - Friday: 8am - 7pm - Saturday: 9am - 5:30pm - Sunday: Closed

Asda Toryglen Automat

Price: 180.7p per litre

Address: 2 MacNeish Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4TT

Open Times: Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Will fuel prices go down?

UK petrol and diesel prices are continuing to show a downward trend since June with the average price of unleaded expected to drop below 175p per litre for the first time.

The AA has reportedly said that that average pump prices are down to 188.76p a litre for petrol and 196.96p a litre for diesel, compared with record highs of 191.53p for petrol and 199.07p for diesel recorded in the first week of July.

In the past year, fuel prices have skyrocketed as increased demand for oil and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have restricted supplies and pushed up prices.