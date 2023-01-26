Register
Cheapest Petrol Glasgow 2023: Experts present the top five cheapest petrol and diesel stations in Glasgow

By Liam Smillie
2 minutes ago

Using data from Petrol Prices, Macklin Motors recorded the cheapest unleaded petrol and diesel prices within a 5-mile radius of Glasgow, creating a list of recommendations for both types of fuel.

Costco Glasgow is located in Springburn in the city centre, offering prices of 137.9p per litre and 159.9p per litre for unleaded petrol and diesel, respectively.

Costco is the cheapest petrol station in Glasgow - although it requires a paid Costco membership.

Fortunately, for those without a paid Costco membership, there are plenty of other options for affordable fuel. For petrol, Morrisons Cambuslang and Tesco Glasgow Shettleston Extra offer the cheapest fuel at 141.7p and 141.9p per litre, respectively.

If motorists do not typically drive past any of these cheaper petrol locations, the research also delved into which brands offer the best average petrol prices in Glasgow. Naturally, Costco topped the list of cheap petrol brands, with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Shell rounding out the top five cheapest options.

In general, the data shows that Glasgow motorists should stick to supermarket brands, as they offer the cheapest prices on average.

Petrol

Cheapest rankingPetrol stationUnleaded petrol price (pence per litre)
1Costco Glasgow137.9
2Morrisons Cambuslang141.7
3Tesco Glasgow Shettleston Extra141.9
4Sainsbury’s Braehead142.9
5Shell Sidings Lane143.9

For diesel cars, the cheapest fuel price outside of Costco Glasgow Automat is found at Shell Alexandra Parade at 166.9p per litre.

The ASDA at Toryglen Automat and the Morrisons at Newlands, Cambuslang, and Auchinlea also all offer cheap diesel at 167.7p per litre.

Diesel

Cheapest rankingPetrol stationDiesel price (pence per litre)
1Costco Glasgow159.9
2Shell Alexandra Parade166.9
3ASDA Toryglen167.7
4Morrisons Newlands167.7
5Morrisons Cambuslang167.7
