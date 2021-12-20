Eight festive cocktails you can make at home this Christmas

With uncertainty in sight this Christmas, so if you’re staying at home why not make these easy festive treats?

In Glasgow there is an endless list of amazing places you can go to catch up with your friends over cocktails.

There is something for everyone, and most places push the boat out at Christmas with some festive twists on your favourite drink.

With an uncertain Christmas ahead of us, many will be looking to bring the excitement of going out for festive cocktails home.

With this in mind, here are a few easy to make cocktails to try at home this Christmas.

Snowball

This Christmas classic takes a few minutes to make and has just three ingredients:

Lime juice or cordial

Advocaat

Sparkling lemonade

Cranberry Gin Fizz

This delicious delight is an all year rounded, but there’s something special about a gin fizz at Christmas. Here’s what you need:

Caster Sugar

Frozen or fresh cranberries

Gin of your choice

Soda Water

Orange

Ice cubes

How to make it:

Pop the sugar and water into a saucepan on a low heat, until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the cranberries and turn up heat to medium-low. Cook these for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally

Leave the mixture to cool and blitz to a smooth puree, this step is optional

Pop 1 tbsp of the cranberry mix into each glass, and stir in a measure of gin.

Top the drink with soda water and garnish with ice cubes and an orange slice.

Easy Mulled Wine

Mulled wine can often feel like a mammoth task but this recipe calls to just chuck everything in a pot and heat gently until it is simmering:

Bottle of red wine

50ml brandy

Cinnamon stick

4 cloves

1 sliced clementine

3 dried figs

How to make it:

Pour red wine, and dry ingredients into a saucepan.

Heat very gently until simmering then bring the saucepan of the heat

Remove the whole spices and peppercorns, and stir in the brandy!

Bucks Fizz

The ultimate Christmas morning drink, because it has orange juice so that makes it OK to drink before 11am. All you need is:

Orange juice

Prosecco (or the fizz of your choice)

How to make it:

Pour your orange juice and fizz into a glass of your choice.

Enjoy!

Champagne Cocktail

This sparkling showstopper is super easy and will impress your guests:

1 sugar cube

Angostura bitters

Cognac

Cold fizzy

How to make it:

Place sugar cube onto a spoon and add the bitters.

Drop the soaked sugar cube into your glass and add the cognac

Top the glass up with fizz and enjoy!

Hot Toddy

The most warming and maybe the most famous festive drink is also one of the easiest to make:

Whisky

Honey

Cinnamon stick

Lemon

Cloves

How to make it:

Whisk the Whisky and honey together and split between 2 heatproof glasses.

Add half cinnamon stick and top up with boiling water.

Add a splash of lemon (your preference).

Garnish with a slice of lemon, clove and enjoy!

Festive Negroni

This twist on an Italian favourite will impress all your guests:

Vermouth

Campari

Gin

Cinnamon sticks

Cloves

Star anise

Cardamom pods

Peppercorns

How to make it:

Toast the cinnamon, cloves star anise, cardamom and peppercorns in dry frying pan for 5 minutes.

After leaving them to cool tip the toasted spices into a medium jar over gin - seal, chill and allow them to infuse for 48 hours.

Strain the infused gin. Fill glasses with ice.

Pour 25ml of infused gin over the ice, with vermouth, and campari.

Garnish with orange slices and bay.

Cranberry Spritz

This non-alcoholic festive fizz is just the follow delicious ingredients:

Cranberry juice

Orange

Sparkling white grape juice

Ice cubes

How to make it:

Pour 50ml cranberry juice into champagne coups or a glass of your choice.

Add a splash of orange juice to each glass and stir.

Add an ice cube or two to each glass and top them up with sparkling grape juice!