The Ivy Buchanan Street unveils festive decor and limited edition cocktails

What’s happening? The Ivy Buchanan Street has unveiled ‘A Carousel Christmas’ with a carousel-themed installation inspired by the German markets and Victorian carousel, alongside a selection of new limited-edition cocktails.
Christmas cocktails: For those looking to treat themselves to a yuletide tipple, the brasserie’s bar team are serving up a number of bespoke cocktails, including the Pear Noel (£11.75), made with Grey Goose La Poire Vodka, white chocolate liqueur, Irish cream and pear syrup, and the Carousel Coffee (£9.50), a take on the Irish coffee with Grey Goose Vodka, coffee, sugar and white chocolate cream.
Additional creations include Carousel 75 (£11.95), a fusion of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Gin, with Murcian lemon, cassis, apricot, Fernet Branca and Prosecco, and for tequila-lovers, the Papaloma (£9.75), a warming winter twist on the Mexican classic Paloma with PATRÓN Reposado Tequila, Aperol, lemon, Fever-Tree Indian Tonic, and grapefruit bitters.
Diners can also enjoy seasonal desserts including the snowball fight (£9.50), made with brandy ice cream, white chocolate, gingerbread and complete with cream sauce.
Suzie Gilchrist, General Manager at The Ivy Buchanan Street said: “We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to Glasgow to celebrate Christmas. This year’s menu is filled with wintery delights for guests to enjoy at the most wonderful time of the year. Make sure you don’t miss out.”