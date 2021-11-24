The Ivy Buchanan Street unveils festive decor and limited edition cocktails

The Ivy Buchanan Street has uneveiled a festive installation and a limited-edition cocktail menu, created in collaboration with Grey Goose Vodka.

What’s happening? The Ivy Buchanan Street has unveiled ‘A Carousel Christmas’ with a carousel-themed installation inspired by the German markets and Victorian carousel, alongside a selection of new limited-edition cocktails.

Christmas cocktails: For those looking to treat themselves to a yuletide tipple, the brasserie’s bar team are serving up a number of bespoke cocktails, including the Pear Noel (£11.75), made with Grey Goose La Poire Vodka, white chocolate liqueur, Irish cream and pear syrup, and the Carousel Coffee (£9.50), a take on the Irish coffee with Grey Goose Vodka, coffee, sugar and white chocolate cream.

Additional creations include Carousel 75 (£11.95), a fusion of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Gin, with Murcian lemon, cassis, apricot, Fernet Branca and Prosecco, and for tequila-lovers, the Papaloma (£9.75), a warming winter twist on the Mexican classic Paloma with PATRÓN Reposado Tequila, Aperol, lemon, Fever-Tree Indian Tonic, and grapefruit bitters.

Diners can also enjoy seasonal desserts including the snowball fight (£9.50), made with brandy ice cream, white chocolate, gingerbread and complete with cream sauce.