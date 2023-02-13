Come Dine with Me is coming to Glasgow - here’s how to apply to get on the show

Come Dine with Me is coming to Glasgow - here’s how to get involved

Turn a telly on during the day and there’s a high chance that what comes on will be Come Dine with Me - the show is as British as steak and ale pies, and now the iconic show is coming back to Glasgow.

Over it’s 45 series run it’s had just about everything happen, from grown-men throwing tantrums and walking-off to the serialised drama that comes with dining with a bunch of strangers over a week. There’s even that famous clip of the fella sticking the whisk in his mouth - who could forget that one.

Now Glaswegians have the chance once again to be a part of Come Dine with Me history - no doubt to be watched and studied by civilisations thousands of years from now. The £1000 you get from winning isn’t a bad incentive either!

The casting directors are looking for ‘fun and confident people’ from Glasgow and the surrounding areas to take part. Applicants are encouraged to get involved, regardless of their race, gender or sexual orientation.

To apply, all you need to be is over the age of 18 - and a resident of the UK.

Can Weegies prove that they have better food (and patter) when Come Dine with Me comes to Glasgow?

The application page states: ‘A group of five contestants compete to host the best dinner party. At the end of each dinner party, each guest rates the party on a scale of one to ten inclusive. At the end of the last party, the host of that party gets the voting results, which they read to the other competitors. The competitor with the highest score wins £1,000. In the event of a tie, the £1,000 is split between the winning contestants.’