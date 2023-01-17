Emirates Cabin Crew to host recruitment open day in Glasgow city centre next week

The rare opportunity offers free accommodation in Dubai, concessions on travels for staff and family, a tax-free salary, and the opportunity to travel the world

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates in Glasgow to join its multinational cabin crew team.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew recruitment open day on January 24 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, 301 Argyle St, Glasgow, G2 8DL.

The airline is looking for ‘individuals who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality’. All training is conducted at the airline’s facility in Dubai - although all applicants are asked to send a recent photograph alongside their CVs.

You also need to be 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high with no visible tattoos while in Emirates cabin crew uniform to be considered for the job. If you can meet the exclusive criteria and still fancy the job, you can walk-in to the Open Day at the Radisson Blu next Thursday, January 24. Potential candidates have to ensure they have the time to spend the full day at the venue - with shortlisted candidates being informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

Further information about the requirements for the selection process can be found on emirates.com/careers. Candidates are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience.

Emirates have international operations in over 130 cities across six continents operating a fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.

If you manage to secure a job in the cabin crew, the airline promises ‘outstanding career opportunities’ with access to training facilities and a ‘broad range of development programmes for its employees’.

It takes a lot to join the prestigious Emirates cabin crew

All Emirates crew are based in Dubai and enjoy an employment package that includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.