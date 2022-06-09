Father’s Day falls on Sunday 19 June this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and people across the region will be scrambling to find something to do with the father figure in their life.

The good thing about living in Glasgow is that there are a tonne of fun places to go and spend time with your dad.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you and your dad share a special passion for all things food, we have got you covered with this breakdown of some of the best places to eat this Father’s Day.

So, where are some of the best places to take your father figure this Father’s Day?

Here’s our breakdown of restaurants in Glasgow.

When is Father’s Day?

Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June every year.

This year the day will fall on Sunday 19 June 2022.

What are the best restaurants in Glasgow for Father’s Day 2022?

The Citizen

Opening Times: Sunday - Thursday 11:30am - 10:30pm, Friday - Saturday 11:30am - 12am

If you’re looking for a place cemented in Scottish culture, The Citizen is the place for you.

This establishment uses only Scottish produce, and each of their dishes has authentic Glasgow influences.

They offer great meat and fish-centric dishes and a mid century interior design. As well as a great dinner menu they offer brunches and afternoon teas.

Address: 24 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2EU Website: https://www.thecitizenglasgow.co.uk/

La Vita Spuntini

Opening Times: Monday - Saturday 7:45am - 11pm, Sunday 8:45am - 11pm

If you’re looking for a delicious menu of all the Italian classics, as well as some dishes with a twist, Spuntini is a great option this Father’s day.

This place has two locations in Glasgow, with one on Gordon Street and Byres Road.

Address: 40 Gordon St, Glasgow G1 3PU Website: https://lavitapizzeria.co.uk/spuntini-gordon/

Anchor Line

Opening Times: Sunday - Thursday 12pm - 10pm, Friday - Saturday 12pm - 11pm

This New York style bistro may look like it’s from the States, however, the menu offers the best of Scottish produce.

The location is only a 2 minute walk from the Gallery of Modern Art also, so you can make a whole day of it with Dad.

Address: 12–16 St Vincent Pl, Glasgow G1 2DH Website: https://www.theanchorline.co.uk/

Chaakoo

Opening Times: Sunday - Thursday 12pm - 11pm, Friday - Saturday 12pm - 12am

This family run business is a great place to take dad’s who love authentic Indian, and Perisan cooking.

There is something for everyone at this establishment in the heart of Glasgow, from delicious kebabs to flavourful curries.

Address: 79 St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5TF Website: https://www.chaakoo.co.uk/

Crabshakk

Opening Times: Monday - Sunday 12pm - 12am

This is the perfect place for fish lovers everywhere. They use locally sourced Scottish produce.

Their core menu from Oysters to Fruits de Mer to the Glasgow fish supper has remained a fan favourite and unchanged since day one.

Address: 1114 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD Website: https://www.crabshakk.co.uk/

Dukes Umbrella

Opening Times: Monday - Sunday 12pm - 12am

What better is there to celebrate Father’s Day than with some good pub grub?

If that’s what you’re after Dukes Umbrella is the place for you this year.

They pride themselves on offering creative twists on pub classics, including vegan versions.

The establishment offers a cosy, and vintage surrounding to go perfectly with their hearty menu.