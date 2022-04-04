10 best restaurants and cafes in Glasgow, according to TripAdvisor reviews

One of the many highlights of Glasgow is its abundance of fantastic food joints, from great steak restaurants to cosy cafes.

Us Glaswegians are spoilt, having so many great options on our doorsteps.

The one problem is picking which cafes and restaurants to go to. The options are almost limitless. Thankfully, we can use customer-review websites like TripAdvisor to help us to make that difficult choice.

We took a glance at the popular reviewing site to see what cafes and restaurants had earned the best ratings in Glasgow.

Here are the top 10.

10. Mini Grill Glasgow Steakhouse

According to reviewers, Mini Grill Glasgow has the best steaks in the city. The Bath Street restaurant offers some other meat and fish options, but the steaks are the star of the show here. It has earned 1748 five-star reviews.

9. Roastit Bubbly Jocks

Roastit Bubbly Jocks - 9th.

This popular Partick restaurant has a selection of fantastic Scottish dishes, showcasing some of the best produce the country has to offer. And, it doesn’t break the bank. It’s been described as a ‘gem’ and ‘off the charts’ by reviewers.

8. LL Italiano

This Newton Mearns restaurant has cracked the top 10, thanks to its range of classic Italian dishes. All the favourites are available, from lasagne to bolognese. It has earned hundreds of five-star reviews - in fact, only 45 reviews are not five star.

7. Scran

Scran, representing the East End, has been described as serving the best breakfasts in Scotland. Eggs, toasties, rolls and brunch buns might not sounds amazing - but there’s a reason it’s been given such high praise. Whether it’s maple and cajun ox cheek in a bun, or whole tail scampi with crab and egg mayonnaise in a roll, Scran takes a different approach to typical breakfast and brunch fare.

6. E-Street Cafe

This Southside cafe, inspired by the Bruce Springsteen backing band, has earned almost perfect reviews across the board and was awarded the TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice gong in 2021. There are lots of breakfast and lunch options to choose from, from chorizo and mushroom beans on toast to smokey Joe sandwiches.

5. Bentley’s Grill

This Barrhead restaurant has not picked up as many reviews as others on the list, but, those who have shared their thoughts on Bentley’s Grill, have given it five stars. It does the basics - steak pie, fish and chips, mac and cheese - and has earned rave reviews.

4. Fanny Trollopes

Fanny Trollopes - 4th.

This Finnieston institution has been getting amazing praise for almost two decades. ‘Outstanding’, ‘excellent’ and ‘gem’ are just some of the positive terms that customers have used to describe the restaurant. It’s food - classic Scottish dishes, including steak and lamb shoulder - have helped it earn more than 1.5k five-star reviews.

3. Madras Cafe

This Howard Street restaurant is officially the best rated Indian in Glasgow, according to reviewers - just 27 of the hundreds of reviews have given it fewer than five stars. From tandoori promfret to Mysore lamb curry, all the favourites are on the menu.

2. Filling Station

This restaurant, inside the Braehead Shopping Centre, picked up the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award in 2021 and 868 five-star reviews. ‘Great’, ‘excellent’ and ‘fantastic’ are just some of the great reviews it has earned. It has a huge range of meals, from steaks and ribs, to lasagne, fish and chips, burgers and meatball pasta bake.

1. The Gannet

The Gannet - 1st.