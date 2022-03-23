Here’s a list of the ten worst affected areas for Covid-19 cases in Glasgow

Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations have seen a sharp rise across the whole of the UK in recent weeks.

Researchers believe a reason behind part of the rise is down to the more contagious BA.2 variant, which is now the UK’s dominant strain. The new variant has now been dubbed ‘Stealth Omicron’.

The waning effectiveness of boosters and changes to restrictions across the UK have also been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

Here, we reveal the current hotspots in the Glasgow area, according to the latest official figures.

We will be updating this article every week with the latest data on Covid cases and the local areas most affected.

The UK Health Security Agency has urged people to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, including getting all their vaccination doses, taking a test if they have symptoms and staying at home if they test positive.

Dr Mike Gent, Covid-19 Public Health Incident Director for the agency, said: “Covid-19 is circulating at increasing levels and while rates of severe disease and death remain low, hospital admissions have risen.

“As we learn to live with Covid-19, it’s vital that everyone keeps taking the necessary steps to limit the spread of Covid-19.”

What are the current coronavirus rules in Scotland?

In Scotland it is still mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport and in many indoor public places.

These rules will remain in place until at least early April. However, most areas in the UK have removed the mandate on mask wearing.

People arriving in the UK from abroad do not need to take Covid-19 tests upon arrival. This rule was lifted on March 18.

People are still expected to get a PCR test if they have a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a change to their sense of taste or smell. However, testing is expected to end for the general public at the end of April.

Those who do test positive for Covid-19 are currently still required to self-isolate, unlike in other parts of the UK. Isolation and contact tracing rules are due to be phased out at the end of April.

How many Covid cases are there in Glasgow?

Rates of Covid-19 in Glasgow are currently above the UK average. There were 8,393 recorded cases in the week ending 17 March, which is a rate of 13.2 cases per 1,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

Where are the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the area?

Some neighbourhoods have far higher Covid-19 rates than others.

Here are the 10 neighbourhoods in the Glasgow area with the highest coronavirus rates, for the week ending 19 March.

Summerston North: There were 92 new cases, which is equivalent to 26.9 cases per 1,000 people.

Drumry East: There were 71 new cases, which is equivalent to 20.6 cases per 1,000 people.

Victoria Park: There were 54 new cases, which is equivalent to 20.2 cases per 1,000 people.

Milton East: There were 62 new cases, which is equivalent to 19.5 cases per 1,000 people.

Baillieston East: There were 173 new cases, which is equivalent to 18.6 cases per 1,000 people.

Kelvinside and Jordanhill: There were 106 new cases, which is equivalent to 18.5 cases per 1,000 people.

Anniesland East: There were 77 new cases, which is equivalent to 18 cases per 1,000 people.

Penilee: There were 92 new cases, which is equivalent to 17.5 cases per 1,000 people.

Kingspark North: There were 70 new cases, which is equivalent to 17.3 cases per 1,000 people.