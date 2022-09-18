The food scene in Glasgow is arguably among the best in the UK (okay, maybe we’re biased) and if there’s one thing Scotland’s biggest city does great, it’s a burger.

If you’re craving one, but don’t know where to head to or feel like you’re spoiled for choice, we’ve looked out the nine best according to Google reviews - and we’ve also gone to the liberty of adding in one of our own city favourites that serves up what is officially the UK’s best burger.

Be prepared for a few surprise entries - there’s even one joint that’s been visited by a global music superstar as well as a very famous US comedian…

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10. Partick Duck Club

Where: 27 Hyndland Street, Partick

Google reviews star rating: 4.7 / 687 reviews

Top burger review: “One of the best gourmet burgers in Glasgow!! And the service [is] exceptional.”

Having just opened in 2017, Partick Duck Club has become one of the go-to spots for weekend brunch, so it may come as a surprise that their burger offerings are making waves on the food scene. But with coronation chicken schnitzel, slow-cooked duck and crispy halloumi on the menu, we can see why.

9. Kimchi Cult

Where: 14 Chancellor Street

Google reviews star rating: 4.6 / 577 reviews

Top burger review: “Great place and their Korean burger is superb, will be back.”

Kimchi Cult started life as a food stall in London in 2011 before shifting to Glasgow’s buzzing West End in 2015. Championing Korean food with a western twist, the kimchi burgers are a big hit. Starting from £8, they come with kimchi which has been handcrafted to a regional recipe from Jeonju in South Korea.

8. Kelvingrove Brewdog

Where: 1397 Argyle Street

Google reviews star rating: 4.5 / 1,612 reviews

Top burger review: “Consistently good seitan burger - best ever.”

Starting from £12.50, the burger selection is a mix of chuck and brisket beef which comes solely from British farms, including Alec Jarrett Farm and Foxham Farm. Brewdog also offers a plant-based selection of burgers that come on a beetroot brioche bun.

7. The Butchershop Bar & Grill

Where: 1055 Sauchiehall Street, Finnieston

Google reviews star rating: 4.6 / 1,514 reviews

Top burger review: “Burger and steak deal well worth it, lovely food.”

Bringing together the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, top Scottish beef and high customer service, The Butchershop has carved a name for itself for being the go-to place for a higher-end experience in the West End. The burger vs. steak deal for two on a Tuesday is not to be missed for those who want an affordable fine dining experience; choose from either two burgers, two dry-aged rump steaks with melted garlic mixed herb butter served, or mix and match. Both mains come are served with skinny fries and a bottle of house wine - all for just £40.

6. Voseba Burger House

Where: 322 Dumbarton Road, Partick

Google reviews star rating: 5 / 14 reviews

Top burger review: “Burgers are big and very nice fries that come with nice seasoning.”

Starting from just £7, Voseba Burger House’s offerings include the monster ‘badass burger’ that comes on a pizza burger bun baked with cheese and pepperoni.

5. GlasgowWorld Choice: El Perro Negro

El Perro Negro has won the UK's best burger accolade twice for its Top Dog burger.

Where: 125 Woodlands Road, Woodlands

Starting life as a small pop-up in Glasgow, El Perro Negro quickly made its mark on the city’s food scene. Winners of the National Burger Awards 2019 and 2021, El Perro Negro is also officially home to the best burger in the UK, the ‘top dog’, which is made with bone marrow and Roquefort butter, double bacon, caramelised onions and black truffle mayo.

4. Buck’s Bar

Where: 111 West Regent Street / 96 Trongate / 1021 Cathcart Road

Google reviews star rating: 4.6 / 1,713 reviews

Top burger review: “Best burger in the town. If you love chicken burgers, then this is the place!”

This joint is definitely a city go-to, not just because of its amazing burgers, but also because of its famous clientele; in 2018, comedian Kevin Hart put in a large order which was zipped off to the Hydro. As if that wasn’t enough, just a month later, country music superstar Shania Twain visited the West Regent Street in person when she brought her tour to Glasgow.

Personally, our favourite one here is definitely the salt ‘n’ chilli buttermilk fried chicken burger that comes with everyone’s favourite salt ‘n’ chilli seasoning and Chinese-style curry sauce - bliss!

3. Bloc+

Where: 117 Bath Street, City Centre

Google reviews star rating: 4.5 / 1,641 reviews

Top burger review: “Very tasty burgers.”

Having celebrated its 20th birthday in 2021, Bloc+ has carved out a name for itself on the Glasgow scene by successfully combining art and music with its food offering. The team is known for having very affordable weekday deals, including burger Tuesdays where you can grab one for as little as £3.

2. The Burger Cartel

Where: 380 Byres Road

Google reviews star rating: 4.5 / 102 reviews

Top burger review: “Very good burgers with probably one of the best chocolate shakes I’ve tried around Glasgow.”

This Byres Road eatery may only have been open for almost two years but it’s definitely a West End favourite now. Coming in at £10, ‘the cartel burger’ seems to be the go-to one to satisfy any burger craving; double beef patty, cheese, fried onions, lettuce, jalapeno and signature sauce.

1. Bread Meats Bread

Where: 104 St Vincent Street / 701 Great Western Road / Glasgow Fort Shopping Park

Google reviews star rating: 4.6 / 2,528 reviews

Top burger review: “Amazing burgers!! Best I’ve had so far.”