11 new Glasgow bars and restaurants to try in 2025 which opened their doors in 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 13:49 GMT

These are all the new bars and restaurants which opened last year in Glasgow that you need to try in 2025

There was plenty of great new bars and restaurants which opened their doors in Glasgow in 2024 and we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of our favourites.

If you are already thinking about where to head to for one of your first meals in 2025 or catch up with friends for a drink, here are some of the best new places which you need to check out in 2025.

These ten spots have all added something new to the city’s bustling hospitality scene.

1. The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse opened as Glasgow's newest all day dining and taproom on the second floor of Princes Square. Head here for a few drinks to watch live sport if you are out and about in the city centre. Floor 2, Princes Square, The Clubhouse, 42 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JX. | The Clubhouse

2. The Last Bookstore

The Last Bookstore opened its doors on Hope Street in October taking over the former home of Fat Lobster. From the team behind Devil of Brooklyn and Tabac, this unique bar combines the charm of a traditional bookshop with a modern drinking experience, complete with literary-inspired drinks and moody, antique décor. 157 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2UQ. | Contributed

3. Berlinkys

Berlinkys on Sauchiehall Street is the newest place where you can enjoy live music in the city centre. You can sing all your favourite songs on stage accompanied by their very own in house band every Tuesday night. 396 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow. | Berlinkys

4. Margo

Margo, a new restaurant from the team at Ox and Finch, who brought Ka Pao to the West End, opened on Miller Street at the end of October. Underground bar and restaurant Sebb's opened up a few weeks later with an interesting cocktail menu and food cooked over fire. 68 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | Margo

