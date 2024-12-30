We wanted to take a look back at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow which have also closed their doors in 2024.
A recent report by the the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce showed that over 400,000 less visitors are spending less time in the city centre which comes against the backdrop of challenging conditions for hospitality in Glasgow.
1. Bibimbap West
Bibimbap West on Partick Bridge Street was opened back in November 2019 and was inspired by the hearty food culture of Seoul. They introduced BibimBBQ – a grill-it-yourself dining experience which allowed customers to cook their own meals at the table. The original restaurant on West Nile Street was opened over a year before in March 2018. They closed their doors in December. | Bibimbap Glasgow
2. Mamasan Bar & Thai BBQ
The Ingram Street restaurant relaunched in the spring, hoping to “redefine the Southeast Asian dining experience” with the introduction of an innovative new casual dining menu. They closed their doors at the end of October | Mamasan
3. Mackinnons
The beloved Gallowgate pub was run by the Ross family for 37 years and closed down due to the cost of living crisis in June. | Mackinnons
4. Belter Bento
Japanese restaurant Belter Bento on Duke Street closed their doors just a year after opening in September. | Belter Bento
