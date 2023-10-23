Where to eat and drink in Glasgow according to Condé Nast Traveller magazine

Editors and writers for Condé Nast Traveller magazine say Glasgow’s food scene is characterised by innovation as restaurants turn out dishes from Scottish produce alongside cocktail bars and cafes. Their updated list of the city’s best restaurants includes recommendations for neightbourhood restaurants with creative cocktails, seafood feasts and multi-course extravaganzas.
Here’s 12 of the best dining experiences Glasgow has to offer according to Condé Nast Traveller.
1. Ox and Finch
Recommended as best for classic dishes with a modern edge: “In the heart of the city’s West End, the Ox and Finch specialises in sharing plates, taking inspiration from a range of countries and cuisines.”
2. Lobo
A neighbourhood restaurant with creative cocktails: “This unassuming spot near Queen’s Park is the ultimate place for a cosy evening catch-up amid midnight-blue walls, exposed brick, dangling plants and twinkling fairylights.“
3. Shucks
Recommended for seafoood feasts: “With produce sourced as locally as possible, as well as drinks developed in close collaboration with local companies, Shucks is a celebration of Scotland’s best.”
4. Celentano’s
“Set in Cathedral House, a family-run boutique stay opposite the city’s famed Necropolis and cathedral, the restaurant was awarded Michelin’s Bib Gourmand accolade for its Italian-leaning menu of convivial sharing plates, which also showcases the best of Scotland’s larders.”