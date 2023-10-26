12 of the best pubs to watch the Rugby World Cup final in Glasgow

Catch all the live coverage of the Rugby World Cup final at these 12 Glasgow bars

Although Scotland may not have made it to the Rugby World Cup final, people will still be interested to see who comes out on top as South Africa face New Zealand in the big match on Saturday afternoon.

South Africa will be hoping to make it back-to-back final wins having beat England in the final four years ago in Japan with New Zealand having last won the competition in 2015.

There are plenty of great bars in Glasgow to enjoy the match and soak up the atmosphere with these being 12 of the best pubs in the city to watch the big game.

1 . The Horseshoe Experience the excitement of the Rugby World Cup final at the Horseshoe who will be showing all the live action.

2 . Coopers Coopers will be showing the Rugby World Cup final on all their screens on Saturday, make sure to get in early if you want a table.

3 . Church on the Hill A great Southside location to watch the big game is at Church on the Hill who will be showing the live action on their screens.