CAMRA are the UK’s foremost experts on all things beer - they are known as the campaign for real ale after all - their roots date back to 1971 and in that time they’ve compiled data on over 4,500 pubs across the UK.
Each year they release the ‘good beer guide’ - which details the best of the best of UK pubs - chosen by CAMRA for having the best cask beers avaliable, with reviews on each and every one.
1. Crystal Palace
The Crystal Palace Wetherspoons on Jamaica Street was described by CAMRA as: ”Something of an architectural landmark and inspired by
London’s Crystal Palace, this Wetherspoon pub is in a Victorian iron framed former furniture house, close to Central station.
2. Babbity Bowster
Babbity Bowster, named after a Scottish dance, got kudos from CAMRA this year - tucked away down a side street in the Merchant City, the unique pub impressed judges.
3. The Ben Nevis
The Ben Nevis is a much-loved traditional pub on Argyle Street in Finnieston. It opened in 1880, but shut for a number of years before reopening in 1999.
4. Bon Accord
CAMRA had to mention the Bon Accord - they described them as ‘pioneers of real ale’ and also gave a shout out to their extensive malt whiskey collection.