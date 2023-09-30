Register
The best pubs for pints in Glasgow: All 18 Glasgow pubs that made the cut on the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:18 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST

CAMRA are the UK’s foremost experts on all things beer - they are known as the campaign for real ale after all - their roots date back to 1971 and in that time they’ve compiled data on over 4,500 pubs across the UK.

Each year they release the ‘good beer guide’ - which details the best of the best of UK pubs - chosen by CAMRA for having the best cask beers avaliable, with reviews on each and every one.

The Crystal Palace Wetherspoons on Jamaica Street was described by CAMRA as: ”Something of an architectural landmark and inspired by London’s Crystal Palace, this Wetherspoon pub is in a Victorian iron framed former furniture house, close to Central station.

1. Crystal Palace

Babbity Bowster, named after a Scottish dance, got kudos from CAMRA this year - tucked away down a side street in the Merchant City, the unique pub impressed judges.

2. Babbity Bowster

The Ben Nevis is a much-loved traditional pub on Argyle Street in Finnieston. It opened in 1880, but shut for a number of years before reopening in 1999.

3. The Ben Nevis

CAMRA had to mention the Bon Accord - they described them as ‘pioneers of real ale’ and also gave a shout out to their extensive malt whiskey collection.

4. Bon Accord

