2 . Rab Ha’s

The second pub on our 12 pubs of Christmas pub crawl is Rab Ha's in the Merchant City. Despite sounding like it was named after a Glaswegian clown, the ever popular Merchant City venue actually takes its name from Robert Hall - better known as Rab Ha' - who was dubbed the 'Glasgow Glutton'. The bar, which is now named named in his honour, is said to have been one of his favourite haunts. Rab was a Glaswegian rogue with a prodigious ability to consume vast amounts of food, it was said he could put away a stone of potatoes in one sitting or devour an entire calf turned into pies. A feat we can all hope to live up to this Christmas. | Rab Ha’s