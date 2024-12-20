Over in the proud nation of Ireland they have a time-honoured tradition - they call it 12 pubs - a Christmas pub crawl done in cities, towns, and villages across Ireland to celebrate the Christmas season.
The mass-emigration of the Irish to Glasgow brought with it many new ideas and concepts to the cultural mixing pot of the city - but whether you hold Irish heritage or not, there's one thing we as Glaswegians all love unanimously - a good drink. 12 pubs never caught on over here, but this year we're hoping to change that with our brand new guide.
A dozen pubs requires a lot of drinking and is usually a full day affair, so we’d advise you take it slow, pace yourself and maybe don’t drink at every pub, throw in a couple of glasses of water in between - if for nothing else to help your head the morning after.
There's a whole swathe of rules associated with 12 pubs - varying depending on the friend group, area of Ireland, and just the general mood that year. Here in Glasgow we don't play by the rules - but if you want to keep everything above board, here's some suggestions:
- Dress code: Wear a Christmas jumper or dress as Santa or an elf
- Silent pub: No talking is allowed in this pub
- No swearing: No bad language is allowed
- No names: No names or nicknames are allowed
- Left-handed pub: Drink with your left hand only
Without further adieu, here's our list of the 12 pubs of Glasgow for the perfect Christmas pub crawl.
