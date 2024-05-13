The Glasgow Sub Crawl, a tradition nearly as sacred as the Subway itself - 15 stops and 15 drinks - only the hardiest of drinkers in Glasgow can hack it.

Primarily designed for commuting for the new emerging middle class in Glasgow in Victorian times, it’s much the same as it was then, it’s the only metro system in the world to not be expanded from its original route in 125 years - the only difference is now now the trains are powered by electricity rather than steam.

While the subway no longer runs about town on steam, it does run a lot of steamboats about town - if you catch our drift. In typical Glasgow fashion, it wasn’t long before Glaswegians realised that the metro could facilitate a city-wide pub crawl - and thus the Glasgow Sub Crawl was born.

If you’re living in Glasgow, it’s an unwritten rule that you need to try your hand at a Sub Crawl at least once - you’re probably not going to make it the whole way, and you probably shouldn’t try and make it the whole way, but god loves a trier no?

It’s tradition for the Sub Crawlers to get dressed up in a specific theme for the Sub Crawl, but we’re fresh out of ideas there I’m afraid. Perhaps a trope of golfers? Maybe you could all go as pirates or Disney characters. Again, costuming isn’t our bag, but pubs? We’ve got you covered.

We’ve listed the pubs in a counter-clockwise order (inner circle) beginning at St Enoch, although you could start or stop at any station you please and go in either direction you’d like - we’d say the possibilities are endless, but there’s only two way you can go really.

From St Enoch’s Square to Partick Cross - here’s our list of the best pubs to visit for your 2024 Sub Crawl.

1 . St Enoch: Boom Battle Bar Boom Battle Bar may seem like a rogue choice for a Sub Crawl, but variety is the spice of life no? There's plenty of variety to be had at Boom Battle Bar in the St Enoch Centre, enjoy a cocktail to get things started alongside a round of axe throwing, pool, ping pong, and many more fun party games - it'll be sure to get you in the mood for a Sub Crawl.

2 . Buchanan Street: Hope & Vincent You're spoiled for choice of pubs on Buchanan Street really, we'd go for something new this year though. Hope & Vincent is a classy little sports bar located on the corner of Hope Street and St. Vincent Street - hence the name. It's a great place to go if you're trying to impress a date, or want to enjoy the next big match with an air of sophistication. Despite the boujee interiors, drinks are really cheap, especially during the week - making it a must-visit in our opinion.

3 . Cowcaddens: Lauder's What better way to celebrate your third stop on the Sub Crawl than a hearty pub lunch? For just £6.75 you can get a gastro-pub main which ranges from Gammon Steaks to posh paninis and flatbreads. Running from 12-5pm, it’s a great way to get some carbs in before embarking back on the Sub Crawl. You might think Jackson's or The Station Bar is your only option from Cowcaddens, but Lauder's is only a short 5 minute jaunt away.

4 . St George's Cross: Wintersgills Wintersgills is a great welcoming and cosy wee pub just up from St George's Cross Subway Station. They even have a wee terrace out on the pavement for those rare sunny afternoons, there's no place better to enjoy a pint in the sun just down from St George's.