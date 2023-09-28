Register
In Pictures: 13 pubs near Glasgow recommended by the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

These are 13 of the best pubs near Glasgow as selected by CAMRA

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST

The Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it continues to represent the best of the best in the brewing and hospitality industry.

This could be considered to be the definitive guide for pubgoers whether you are looking for a warm local welcome or are on the hunt for a good pint of real ale.

18 pubs in Glasgow were selected as part of the guide with there being severeal pubs near to the city also being highlighted on the list which are worth checking out if you live or are near the area.

1. White Cart

“A bright, spacious and lively Chef and Brewer pub in the conservation village of Busby,” 61 East Kilbride Rd, Clarkston.

2. John Fairweather

“An impressive Wetherspoon conversion of the former Savoy cinema, named after the man who designed it.” 52-58 Main St, Cambuslang.

3. Hudson’s

“There is a central elliptical-shaped bar with comfortable seating around both sides. The real ales are prominently displayed on the curve of the bar as you enter and are usually from English breweries.” 14-16 Cornwall Way, Town Centre East Kilbride.

4. Fox & Hounds

“Excellent traditional village pub, established in 1779, with a bar, lounge and restaurant downstairs and cocktail bar upstairs.” South St, Houston.

