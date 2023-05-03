According to CAMRA these 12 pubs are some of the last ‘true heritage’ pubs of Scotland!

From rural village watering holes to urban town centre public houses - the areas around Glasgow contain some of the finest most historically significant pubs in Scotland.

Whether they be in North or South Lanarkshire, East or West Dumbartonshire, or even all the way over in Inverclyde - the West of Scotland has a long-standing (albeit a bit wobbly) drinking heritage.

A lot of these pubs retain so much of their original features, that stepping foot into one is like walking back in time - if only the prices could do the same.

The Campaign for Real Ale(CAMRA) recognises that a lot of pubs in the UK are so historic, that their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction.

There’s some very unique pubs around Glasgow - so much so that CAMRA included 12 of them in their list of ‘Scotland’s True Heritage Pubs’ guide published in 2007.

Whether they feature unique 60s interiors, old school bar fronts, or loads of cosy wee whisky snugs - there’s plenty of traditional old pubs to choose from.

Here’s the 12 public houses outside Glasgow listed in the CAMRA guide - and why they were included!

1 . Quins Bar (Bishopbriggs) Quin’s Bar in Bishoppbriggs was named by CAMRA as a true heritage bar thanks to its Edwardian features such as the gantry, snugs and mirrored panels. Sadly the original bar counter has lost its old spittoon trough. The most opulent feature in the pub are the four columns with ornate capitals picked out in gold.. (Pic: Quin’s Bar)

2 . The Black Cat (Greenock) The Black Cat in Greenock is regularly touted as the port towns oldest pub. It’s a hard proclamation to deny, given how obviously old the public house is. Apart from repainting, it has remained much as it is today for over 50 years - except for the addition of a woman’s toilet. It retains an island bar that is at least 70 years old.

3 . Victoria Bar(Gourock) Named by CAMRA for its stand-up bar and 19th-century building. The pub was owned by the McMillan family for 50 years until 1987 and has always been closed on Sundays. Despite the change in the law in 1976 that allowed pubs in Scotland to open on a Sunday for the first time.

4 . Monteith’s (Gourock) A small pub in Gourock, Monteith’s was built in the 1890’s and retains its original gantry and U-shaped bar counter.