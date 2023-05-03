In Pictures: 12 of the most historic and culturally significant pubs near Glasgow which demand ‘special local attention’ according to CAMRA
According to CAMRA these 12 pubs are some of the last ‘true heritage’ pubs of Scotland!
From rural village watering holes to urban town centre public houses - the areas around Glasgow contain some of the finest most historically significant pubs in Scotland.
Whether they be in North or South Lanarkshire, East or West Dumbartonshire, or even all the way over in Inverclyde - the West of Scotland has a long-standing (albeit a bit wobbly) drinking heritage.
A lot of these pubs retain so much of their original features, that stepping foot into one is like walking back in time - if only the prices could do the same.
The Campaign for Real Ale(CAMRA) recognises that a lot of pubs in the UK are so historic, that their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction.
There’s some very unique pubs around Glasgow - so much so that CAMRA included 12 of them in their list of ‘Scotland’s True Heritage Pubs’ guide published in 2007.
Whether they feature unique 60s interiors, old school bar fronts, or loads of cosy wee whisky snugs - there’s plenty of traditional old pubs to choose from.
Here’s the 12 public houses outside Glasgow listed in the CAMRA guide - and why they were included!