Eight of the oldest, most respected cafes in Glasgow still open today in chronological order
Glasgow’s oldest cafes have been about for generations - today we’re ranking them in chronological order for curious Glaswegians looking for a taste of history
Glasgow has always had a booming café culture, whether Glaswegians were working on the docks, languishing in the Thatcher years, or dancing the night away during the European City of Culture era of 1990 - these café’s survived through all of these different time periods.
There’s several cafés in Glasgow that are well over 100 years old and have seen the face of Glasgow change around them, but have survived through the sheer quality of their service, food, and ties to the communities they serve.
Whether they’re in the north, southside, east end, west end, or even the city centre - each part of the city has an ancient café that has been a fixture for generations of Glaswegians, wherever they hail from.
Here’s our list of eight of the oldest café’s in Glasgow - ranked in chronological order.