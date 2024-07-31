Whether you are a local who lives in East Kilbride or stay in the surrounding areas and are looking for somewhere different to go for a drink or meal, we have put together some of our favourite places in the South Lanarkshire town.
If you have just arrived into the station on the train, you won't be short of options with there being plenty of great places to eat or catch a drink in the village. You could also head up the hill to the town centre where you can find some great cafes to meet up with friends.
A couple of months ago, we also looked at the heritage of Scotland's first new town - you can check out the history of East Kilbride through old pictures by clicking here!
Here are some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit in East Kilbride.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.