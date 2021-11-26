5 best fish and chips shops in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor

While Glasgow has an abundance of great fish and chip shops, some of the best have sadly closed their doors over the last year and a half.
It means we have fewer good options to choose from. A bad fish and chips can spoil a day. But don’t fret, we are here to help guide you to chippy heaven.
Here are the five best fish and chip shops in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor.
5. McMonagles
Technically McMonagles might fall under Clydebank rather than Glasgow - but a lit bit of travelling shouldn’t stop you from getting great fish and chips. And this chippy has earned rave reviews, with 843 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.
4. Hooked
This Cathcart Road takeaway has been in the headlines since it opened in 2014. This isn’t your typical fish and chips. The menu is creative - tempura batter and sweet potato chips, anyone? This unique take might not be for everyone, but those who have tried it have given it their thumbs up.
3. Merchant Chippie
The award-winning city centre takeaway uses fresh seafood caught in Anstruther, Fife, every day. Perhaps that’s why customers have said it’s the ‘best fish and chips in the west of Scotland’ and best fish and chips ever’.
2. Salt and Vinegar
Taking the silver medal is this Pollokshaws Road fish and chip shop. 127 five-star reviews can’t be wrong. One described it as the ‘best fish restaurant in Glasgow’. High praise, indeed.
1. Catch Fish and Chips
Taking the gold medal is Catch Fish and Chips in Giffnock (a second Catch takeaway can be found in the West End as well). While the fish and chips are the star of the show, other favourites include bacon and cheese loaded chips, king prawn fried rice, and mac and cheese super. ‘Perfect’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘delicious’ are just some of the reviews this takeaway has earned.