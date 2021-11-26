5 best fish and chips shops in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor

Who doesn’t love a chippy? Whether it’s deep-fried haddock or baked cod, triple-cooked chips or thinly sliced fries - fish and chips are the perfect food for every occasion.

While Glasgow has an abundance of great fish and chip shops, some of the best have sadly closed their doors over the last year and a half.

It means we have fewer good options to choose from. A bad fish and chips can spoil a day. But don’t fret, we are here to help guide you to chippy heaven.

Here are the five best fish and chip shops in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor.

5. McMonagles

Technically McMonagles might fall under Clydebank rather than Glasgow - but a lit bit of travelling shouldn’t stop you from getting great fish and chips. And this chippy has earned rave reviews, with 843 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.

4. Hooked

This Cathcart Road takeaway has been in the headlines since it opened in 2014. This isn’t your typical fish and chips. The menu is creative - tempura batter and sweet potato chips, anyone? This unique take might not be for everyone, but those who have tried it have given it their thumbs up.

3. Merchant Chippie

The award-winning city centre takeaway uses fresh seafood caught in Anstruther, Fife, every day. Perhaps that’s why customers have said it’s the ‘best fish and chips in the west of Scotland’ and best fish and chips ever’.

2. Salt and Vinegar

Taking the silver medal is this Pollokshaws Road fish and chip shop. 127 five-star reviews can’t be wrong. One described it as the ‘best fish restaurant in Glasgow’. High praise, indeed.

1. Catch Fish and Chips