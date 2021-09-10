Glasgow stylist wins ‘Creative Talent’ at national awards

A Glasgow stylist has scooped the ‘Creative Talent’ award at the annual Most Wanted ceremony.

Paddy McDougall with his award.

Who won the award: Paddy McDougall of Rainbow Room International was named winner of the ‘Creative Talent’ category at the premier awards event for the professional hairdressing industry, Most Wanted.

What is the award for: The ‘Creative Talent’ trophy is awarded to a hair professional with exceptional artistic skill and commercial expertise.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the awards about: Presented by leading industry magazine Creative HEAD, Most Wanted showcases the most exciting, progressive and game-changing talents in UK and Irish hairdressing.

Who is Paddy: A former joiner, Paddy admits he can find it a little surreal to find himself painting hair for Louis Vuitton in Seoul or working in the Icelandic tundra for Saint Laurent, but his creative vision is what sets him apart – and sees him in such demand among fashion’s biggest brands.

When he’s not on the road as a core member of session stylist Duffy’s team, Paddy dedicates himself to his salon clients at the George Square salon in Glasgow city centre, though he also boasts a burgeoning private client list, which sees him travelling to the likes of New York, Monaco and Dubai for everything from root touch-ups to dramatic transformations.

What does he win: Winning doesn’t just bring a prestigious Most Wanted trophy for Paddy. He will also receive a prize from category sponsor L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, publicity in Creative HEAD for the duration of his winning year and the opportunity to appear at Creative HEAD events.

What did he say: Paddy McDougall, art director at Rainbow Room International’s George Square salon, said: “Winning Most Wanted ‘Creative Talent’ means a lot, it’s amazing to be recognised at this kind of level. I can only thank Creative Head and my peers for this recognition, I’m extremely grateful. I think it’s also so important to recognise I wouldn’t be in this position without a lot of help from a lot people, without the support of the likes of Nick Irwin, Duffy and my family I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.