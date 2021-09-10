Covid-19: Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest case rates

The number of Covid-19 cases across Glasgow has continued to rise over the last week.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland, which covers the period from August 31 and September 6, shows that there were 6528 cases over the seven days.

All but four Glasgow neighbourhoods had a rate of 400+ positive cases per 100,000 residents - no rate was given for Sighthill as it has had fewer than three cases.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which neighbourhoods had the highest and lowest rates of Covid-19, per 100,000 residents.

10. Easterhouse East - 1679.3 cases per 100,000

9. Ibrox - 1703.3 cases per 100,000

8. Greenfield - 1731.9 cases per 100,000

7. Craigton - 1734.9 cases per 100,000

6. Pollok North and East - 1737.9 cases per 100,000

5. Drumchapel North - 1818.7 cases per 100,000

4. Baillieston East - 1823.8 cases per 100,000

3. Dalmarnock - 1968.9 cases per 100,000

2. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 2000.8 cases per 100,000

1. Central Easterhouse - 2015.1 cases per 100,000

And the three areas with the lowest case rates were...

3. Govanhill East and Aikenhead - 398.3 cases per 100,000

2. Dennistoun North - 339.9 cases per 100,000