6 new Glasgow bars & restaurants for the weekend

1 . The Caravan Shop

The Caravan Shop open their doors in Glasgow's West End on Friday 2 May. It will be a wine bar, eatery and bottle shop - somewhere to grab a drink or snack before or after Brett, somewhere to come if you miss when Brett was a bar, somewhere for a pint in the sun, or to pick up a bottle to take home. 364 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HT. | The Caravan Shop