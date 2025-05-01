6 new Glasgow bars & restaurants for the weekend

As we take a step even closer to summer, there have been plenty of great recent hospitality openings in Glasgow that you need to check out this weekend.
In recent weeks, we’ve saw all different types of openings which is why we wanted to showcase the very best for the weekend.
Here are seven new openings to head to in Glasgow this weekend.
1. The Caravan Shop
The Caravan Shop open their doors in Glasgow's West End on Friday 2 May. It will be a wine bar, eatery and bottle shop - somewhere to grab a drink or snack before or after Brett, somewhere to come if you miss when Brett was a bar, somewhere for a pint in the sun, or to pick up a bottle to take home. 364 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HT. | The Caravan Shop
2. Egg Daddy
Egg Daddy launched in Kinning Park last month, becoming Glasgow's first egg bar. The perfect spot to head for your morning roll this weekend. 173 Centre Street, Kinning Park, Glasgow, G5 8ED. | Egg Daddy
3. Corner Shop
The new wine shop with a food menu that takes inspiration from Spain and France, sits on Old Dumbarton Road, opposite Dukes Bar and close to other food and drink independents including Gloriosa, Tantrum Doughnuts and Grunting Growler, the craft beer shop. The new arrival will fit in with its neighbours, providing more reasons to venture beyond the familiar Finnieston strip on nearby Argyle Street. 45 Old Dumbarton Road G3 8RF. | Corner Shop
4. Lychee Oriental Southside
One of Glasgow's best Chinese restaurants have opened their doors in the Southside in the former Salt and Chilli premises. 67 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR. | Naomi Vance Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.