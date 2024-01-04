6 of the best bars in Glasgow for dry January

Some of the best bars to head to in Glasgow for an alcohol-free drink

The start of a new year can be a time for change for some people with many people opting to change their ways for the benefit of their health.

One of the most commons ways to do this is to subscribe to dry January by giving up the bevy for a month after all the partying over the festive season.

So, if you fancy going alcohol-free on a night out these are some of the best bars to head for in Glasgow no matter whether you fancy a mocktail or non-alcoholic beer.

1 . Saint Luke's & The Winged Ox Whether you are heading down to Saint Luke's for a gig in January or are having a quite drink, they have you sorted this dry January with a cracking selection of mocktails and non - alcoholic beers.

2 . Vega For those firmly committed to the cause and subscribing to dry January, Vega are offering 30% off all food and drink orders meaning you don't need to worry about the bill after a few mocktails. Make sure to sample VEGA’s Zero Gravity Cocktails from a refreshing Spring Mountain Punch or Mojo Redux.

3 . Jinty McGuinty's Enjoy a cold Guinness 0.0 at Jinty McGuinty's on Ashton Lane where you can still enjoy the surroundings of the pub with a Guinness in hand.

4 . The Duke’s Umbrella If you fancy a refreshing mocktail, head down to The Duke's Umbrella on Argyle Street who can offer you a delicious mocktail such as a spiced spritzer or berry cooler.