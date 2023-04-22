If you fancy a drink, here are some of the best Glasgow has to offer

The Good Pub guide brings you the very pubs in the country with over 5000 that have been researched and assessed as to whether they make it on to the list across the UK.

Glasgow has a number of great pubs to choose from but here are some of our favourites spread across the city from some classics to the newest kids on the block.

Whether you fancy an expertly poured pint, a bite to eat or a creative cocktail this weekend, here’s 20 recommended bars.

1 . The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis offers a huge range of whisky’s, craft beers and live Scottish folk music. It’s a cosy little spot in Finnieston that is popular with locals. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Babbity Bowster Heading into the city centre, Babbity’s is a Merchant City gem that has been present there since 1985. Live music is on every Saturday and they also offer great food.

3 . The Pot Still The Pot Still offer a huge selection of whisky’s with over 800 to choose from. They also serve homemade pies and cask ales.

4 . McChuills McChuills is a popular music spot in the city as they host a number of gigs. It’s another great bar to head to before a gig at the Barrowlands.

