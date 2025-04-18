A Scotch pie is a Glaswegian staple and nothing quite beats having one which has been freshly baked.
Glasgow takes them seriously, that much so that a speciality in the city is a 'Glasgow Oyster' which consists of a Scotch pie on a buttered morning roll.
Famous faces are also big fans of the humble pie with one shop particularly being a favourite of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.
1. Watson's Bakers
Majority of Glaswegians cannot look past Watson's on Shaw Street in Govan as the best place for a Scotch pie in Glasgow. Alex Ferguson still makes sure to return here whenever he is in the city. 11 Shaw St, Govan, Glasgow G51 3BJ. | Google Maps
2. Grants the Bakers
Grants the Bakers is a great little family-run business in Glasgow's East End where you can pick up a great Scotch pie. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA. | Grants the Bakers
3. Mchargs Bakery
McHarg's is a beacon for the community in South West Glasgow - they do some incredible pies, filled generously and priced reasonably - what more could you want? 2097 Paisley Rd West, Glasgow, G52 3JH. | Mchargs Bakery
4. Betty's Pie Shop
Another great East End pie shop to head to is Betty's Pie Shop on Westmuir Street at Parkhead. 128 Westmuir Street, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 5BW. | Betty's Pie Shop
