6 of the best traditional old school pie shops in Glasgow including Alex Ferguson's Govan favourite

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 14:39 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 13:09 BST

These are some of the best spots to head to for a Scotch pie in Glasgow

A Scotch pie is a Glaswegian staple and nothing quite beats having one which has been freshly baked.

Glasgow takes them seriously, that much so that a speciality in the city is a 'Glasgow Oyster' which consists of a Scotch pie on a buttered morning roll.

Famous faces are also big fans of the humble pie with one shop particularly being a favourite of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Majority of Glaswegians cannot look past Watson's on Shaw Street in Govan as the best place for a Scotch pie in Glasgow. Alex Ferguson still makes sure to return here whenever he is in the city. 11 Shaw St, Govan, Glasgow G51 3BJ. | Google Maps

Grants the Bakers is a great little family-run business in Glasgow's East End where you can pick up a great Scotch pie. 100 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA. | Grants the Bakers

McHarg's is a beacon for the community in South West Glasgow - they do some incredible pies, filled generously and priced reasonably - what more could you want? 2097 Paisley Rd West, Glasgow, G52 3JH. | Mchargs Bakery

Another great East End pie shop to head to is Betty's Pie Shop on Westmuir Street at Parkhead. 128 Westmuir Street, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 5BW. | Betty's Pie Shop

