Butchers of Glasgow: 8 of the best butchers in Glasgow for a Scotch pie

Nothing quite beats a Scotch pie, whether you are having one at lunch time on the go or for your dinner with beans.

Glasgow takes them seriously, that much so that a speciality in the city is a 'Glasgow Oyster' which consists of a Scotch pie on a buttered morning roll.

So no matter whether you prefer tomato or brown sauce on top, here are some of the best butchers in the city to pick up a Scotch pie from.

1 . Lupton Butchers Lupton Butchers can be found in the Southside of Glasgow in Mount Florida and sell these belters. 1105 Cathcart Rd, Mount Florida, Glasgow G42 9XP.

2 . David Cox Butchers You'll find David Cox Butchers in either Bridgeton and Kings Park. The scotch pies are delicious and made in the shop. 29A Main St, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 1QA.

3 . Chapman's Butchers Award-winning Chapman's Butchers are found in Bailleston. They make their scotch pies in store from fresh meat which are placed in a fresh home made pastry casing from a local family run bakers. 53 Main St, Baillieston, Glasgow G69 6AD.

4 . Gary Walker Butcher Head to Gary Walker Butcher in Possil for a great scotch pie which can be complimented by one of their wee pots of gravy. 207 Saracen St, Possilpark, Glasgow G22 5JN.