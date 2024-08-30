Glasgow is the best city in Scotland - so it only makes sense that we have the best hospitality too.

We’re really spoiled here for food and drink in Glasgow. We’ve got access to all different kinds of authentic cuisine from all corners of the globe based around the finest Scottish produce.

Whether it be fine-dining or a casual lunch, you won’t find anywhere better in Scotland for a good night out or a delicious meal.

Of course, we wouldn’t make such an assertion without the evidence to back it up. Take a look below at 14 reasons why Glasgow is the best city for food and drink in Scotland.

1 . The best steak in Scotland The Butchershop Bar & Grill do some of the best steak you can find in Scotland. Take a look at this 2kg tomahawk with all the Sunday roast trimmings. | The Butchershop Bar & Grill

2 . Old school cafes Glasgow has so many respected café institutions running in the same families for generations. Check out University Cafe, Coia's, Eusebi's, Brooklyn Cafe or Nan's Dairies for just a few examples. | Glasgowist

3 . The coolest cocktail bars Everyone knows Glasgow's the coolest city in Scotland, so it only makes sense we've got the coolest venues. Take The Absent Ear in the Merchant City, a hidden speakeasy cocktail bar accessed by pushing down on Van Gogh's ear on a portrait. Very cool, very classy. | Contributed