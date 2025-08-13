East Renfrewshire is made up of several great towns and each one of them has their own unique identity.

Although all might not have as many independent shops as they once used to, at the heart of any great community you should find a great butchers where you can head to for meats and pies.

We wanted to put together a list of some of the best butchers you can shop at in East Renfrewshire including spots in Clarkston, Newton Mearns and Giffnock.

1 . Thomson Bros Butchers Thomson Bros Butchers is a family run butcher shop in Giffnock providing the best service and finest quality Scottish meats to their customers. All their produce is made freshly instore and they also offer free local deliveries. They have a rating of 5.0 from 31 reviews. 168 Fenwick Road, Giffnock, Glasgow G46 6XF. | Thomson Bros Butchers

2 . Bickets Bickets traditional butchers in Barrhead has been serving locals quality selected Scottish beef, lamb, pork & poultry since 1830. All their products are made in their shop daily, including their award winning black pudding. They have a rating of 4.9 from 34 reviews. 224 Main Street, Barrhead, Glasgow G78 1SN. | Bickets

3 . The Country Shop Family Butchers The Country Shop is a renowned butcher in East Renfrewshire, serving the community for some time and famous for its steak pies. They have a rating of 4.9 from 26 reviews. 64 Busby Road, Clarkston, Glasgow G76 7AT. | Google Maps