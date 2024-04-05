The humble square sausage is a Scottish staple which you need to try if you have never been to Scotland.

There is a bit of debate about what to call the product with many Glaswegians referring to it as a square sausage whilst others call it a slice.

What we can all agree on though is that they are absolutely delicious and the perfect way to start your day. There is no shortage of great cafes and restaurants which serve rolls and square sausage but we have put together a list of the unsung butcher heroes who make the Glasgow favourite.

Nobody encapsulates the essence of the square sausage better than Glasgow’s very own Billy Connolly who says: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you'll know what I mean when I say: It's good to be alive."

Here are nine of our favourite butchers to head to pick up square sausages.

1 . Blackadder Butchers When it comes to square sausages in Glasgow, it's pretty hard to beat a Blackadder square. You can of course get some to take up the road with you but it is pretty hard to resist getting them to make you one up there and then on a crispy Morton's roll with plenty of Lurpak. 1901 Maryhill Rd, Glasgow G20 0BY.

2 . Donald Butchers Donald Butchers pride themselves on making their square sausage in house, every day. They use select cuts of beef, rusk, seasoning and water with their production team churning out hundreds and hundreds of them every week. 193 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HT.

3 . David Cox Butchers Head to the award-winning David Cox Butchers in King's Park or Bridgeton for cracking steak square sausage where you can choose from between 250g - 2kg. 6 Kingsheath Ave, Glasgow G73 2DE.

4 . Lennon Butchers If you are looking for something a bit different to stick into your morning roll, why not try out Lennon Butchers tasty Italian style square sausage. 1013 Shettleston Rd, Glasgow G32 7PB. 1013 Shettleston Rd, Glasgow G32 7PB.