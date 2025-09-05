Paisley-born Paolo Nutini may have been born on the outskirts of Glasgow, be is undoubtedly an adopted Glaswegian that it always spotted out and about in the city.

You could say his career in music began at Park Lane Studios in the Southside where he worked as a studio hand. His big break came when he was discovered at a Radio Clyde event in 2003. Paisley were holding a reception for Fame Academy winner David Sneddon at the town hall, but due to his plane being delayed by fog in London - presenter Gavin Pearson asked whether anyone in the crowd fancied themselves as a singer. Paolo got up and absolutely blew the roof off the venue. As they say, the rest is history.