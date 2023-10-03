Register
In Pictures: 8 of the best places to go for a curry in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:28 BST

To celebrate the 25th National Curry Week, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places to go in the city for a curry.

Indian food has been a popular favourite in the Glasgow for decades with spicy dishes being served up to generations of Glaswegians.

It is said that the flavours and ingredients of Indian cooking sit perfectly with the cold weather that the city regularly face and it also just tastes brilliant.

The Shish Mahal on Park Road has a strong claim to be the inventor of chicken tikka masala. Ali Ahmed Aslam created the dish in the mid-70s using a tin of tomato soup to make a spicy gravy when a customer complained that his meal was dry. Order Mr Ali’s Chicken Tikka Masala.

1. Shish Mahal

Chaakoo Bombay Cafe is the place to go to sample plenty of small dishes but their classic butter chicken is a standout.

2. Chaakoo Bombay Cafe

Ashoka have premises across Glasgow but head to their restaurant on Ashton Lane for an outstanding chicken bhoona.

3. Ashoka

Green Gates Cafe can be found in the Merchant City on Candleriggs. Order their lamb karahi which includes meltingly soft meat.

4. Green Gates Cafe

