Coia’s Cafe celebrates 95 years of business in Glasgow’s East End

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coia’s Café is celebrating its 95th anniversary serving up traditional Italian food to the people of Glasgow.

The east end favourite, famous for its homemade Italian ice-cream, hearty portions, best customer service and warm environment, Coia’s Café restaurant is known as the beating heart of Glasgow and is loved by local customers and Glasgow celebrities too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2018, Coia’s Cafe turned 90 and the landmark was recognised by the Scottish Parliament, with MSP Ivan McKee, Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation tabling a parliamentary motion to congratulate Coia’s.

The motion, supported by other MSPs, saw the Parliament recognise “that the restaurant has made a significant contribution to the area’s economy and is a firm favourite with Glaswegians; congratulates Alfredo and Antonia and the café’s staff on working hard to provide excellent service for customers, and wishes all involved with Coia’s every success.” The Trade, Investment and Innovation Minister also attended the café to present Alfredo and Carlo Coia with a copy of the parliamentary motion.

The very first Coia’s Cafe - originally on the corner of Duke Street, was opened by Carmine and Amalia Coia, Italian immigrants from the small settlement of Filignano, in the Isernia province south of Rome. Their son, Nicky Coia and wife Ena took over in the 1950’s, and then, in the 1980’s, the ownership transferred to current owners Alfredo and Antonia Coia - the third generation of the family to run the business.

Back in 2006, the local favourite undertook an extensive refurbishment of the existing café while also expanding into a newly built premises next door, to include a takeaway food section and delicatessen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlo Coia, son of Alfredo and Antonia, is taking the ropes of a business which has been in his family’s hands since September, 1928. Like his father Alfredo, Carlo wants to move the business forward - and it is a goal he believes he can achieve given what his ancestors did.

“It was only a wee café when I was younger and I have had the chance to see it grow to what it is today,” explained Carlo.

Alfredo Coia comments; “My son’s vision is to take it to another level again and have another Coia’s Cafe or have a bigger version of this. But we will never ever move from the East End of Glasgow, we will always have our roots here. This will always be the flagship.”

With the recent announcement of the newest Coia’s venue opening close by, the public responded warmly and welcomed their new venue. Coia’s are ready to continue to provide their legendary service but with a different vibe. To celebrate their 95 th Anniversary, Coia’s Café has had a ‘face lift’ with the help of Thrill Events. Their iconic café has been transformed with their brand-new floral art installations, providing the ‘wow’ factor for their customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracey Atchison of Thrill Events comments: “It is an absolute pleasure to be trusted with this mammoth task of giving Coia’s Café a complete refresh in time for their 95th Anniversary. The Café is an institution in Glasgow. Our mission is to give Coia’s a much needed make over, whilst keeping the legendary feel. The Coia family means so much to us a business but more importantly as a family as we have celebrated many special occasions in Coia’s over the decades.”