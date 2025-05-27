There are plenty of great Italian restaurants which you can head to around Glasgow as several of the towns have top eateries which locals flock to.
We have a lot to thank Italian-Scots for as they brought the taste of ice cream parlours, fish and chip shops, seafood linguine and pizza to Scotland, often served Jimmy Style.
Here are nine of the best Italian restaurants which you have to try around Glasgow.
1. Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria
You can visit Zucca in East Kilbride village on the Main Street. They serve up brilliant Italian dishes throughout the day. If you can't pick between pizza or pasta, order the Zucca combo. 33 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JU. | Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria
2. Punto Kilmacolm
You'll find a mouth watering menu, a perfectly curated wine list and a fresh but rustic interior – all nestled in the heart of Kilmacolm at Punto. St James Terrace, 4 Lochwinnoch Rd, Kilmacolm PA13 4HB. | Punto Kilmacolm
3. Rocca Ristorante & Bar
Rocca Ristorante & Bar use the best of authentic Italian ingredients, contrasted with locally sourced nods to loved Scottish favourites. 113 Cadzow St, Hamilton ML3 6HN. | Rocca Hamilton
4. Nonna's Kitchen
Sit back and relax at Nonna's Kitchen and enjoy some tasty Italian dishes with the restaurant being right in the middle of the central city park. 126 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HF. | Nonna's Kitchen
