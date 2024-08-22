With many food and drink spots opening up in the last 10 years or so that showcase the cuisine of African countries, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the very best examples in Glasgow.
1. The Calabash - 57 Union Street
The Calabash is a long-time personal favourite of mine. In addition to some authentic African and Soul Food, you can grab any number of imported African beers and liquers. It's all very reasonably priced too for the quality of food you're getting, be sure to try the Nigerian Guinness if you're a stout drinker. | Just Eat
2. Sugarcane - 474 Paisley Road West
Sugarcane is one of the newer spots on this list, opening on Paisley Road West in the last two years. Despite being so new, it's been welcome with open arms in the community, it's got a really relaxed and cool interior, and some pretty great West African scran to boot. | Sugarcane
3. Taste of Home - 136 Nelson Street
Taste of Home is another new West African restaurant that opened in Tradeston back in 2020. You could walk by the place without noticing 100 times given its location, but make sure the next time you're passing to stop by for some truly delicious authentic food. | Google Maps
4. Comforter in the City - 50 Dundas Street
An often overlooked restaurant and another favourite of mine, it's been around in the city for a decade now, and I must have walked by it nearly everyday for years before realising it was a restaurant and not a mattress shop. I think the comforter aspect threw me off. Regardless, this is a great friendly space which often stays open late for events - well worth a visit. | Google Maps
