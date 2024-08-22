4 . Comforter in the City - 50 Dundas Street

An often overlooked restaurant and another favourite of mine, it's been around in the city for a decade now, and I must have walked by it nearly everyday for years before realising it was a restaurant and not a mattress shop. I think the comforter aspect threw me off. Regardless, this is a great friendly space which often stays open late for events - well worth a visit. | Google Maps