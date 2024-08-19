Glasgow's Best Pubs 2024: The 16 Glasgow pubs named as finalists in the Glasgow Pub & Bar Awards 2024

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:09 BST

16 pubs in Glasgow have been named as finalists at the Glasgow Pub & Bar Awards 2024

The Glasgow Pub & Bar Awards have rolled around again, now judging bars across Scotland in 2024 -with 16 pubs

Take a look below at all the pubs from Glasgow mentioned as finalists in the prestigious awards event hosted by Dram magazine.

Sunday Mail Pub of the Year finalist, The Allison Arms in Strathbungo

1. Allison Arms

Sunday Mail Pub of the Year finalist, The Allison Arms in Strathbungo | Supplied

Sunday Mail Pub of the Year, The Smokin’ Fox in Glasgow pub of the year

2. The Smokin’ Fox

Sunday Mail Pub of the Year, The Smokin’ Fox in Glasgow pub of the year | The Smokin’ Fox

Best Cocktail Bar of The Year, The Absent Ear on Brunswick Street

3. Absent Ear - Brunswick Street

Best Cocktail Bar of The Year, The Absent Ear on Brunswick Street | Contributed

Kelvingrove Café, Best Cocktail Bar of The Year

4. Kelvingrove Cafe

Kelvingrove Café, Best Cocktail Bar of The Year | Contributed

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsGlasgowBarsScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.