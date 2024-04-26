After Work Pints in Glasgow: 16 of the best bars for an after work pint in Glasgow

Whether you are about to kick off the weekend or fancy a quick pint before heading home after a busy day at work, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite bars in Glasgow to head for an after work pint.

Everyone has their preferred pint of choice, and although there is no shortage of places to enjoy a great pint of Tennent’s in the city, some of us prefer to opt for something a little different now again.

From crisp pints of European favourties to cask ales here are some of the best pubs to head to for an after work pint in Glasgow.

1 . Kitty O'Shea's Kitty O'Shea's is ideally located right beside Glasgow Central meaning you can grab a couple of pints before heading on the train home.

2 . Blackfriars Blackfriars in Glasgow's Merchant City is great spot for a pint after work. We recommend ordering up a pint of Weihenstephaner that is a popular pour in the pub.

3 . The Sparkle Horse The Sparkle Horse is a real neighbourhood favourite in Partick. Head here for great pints and if you fancy something a little different, order a 'Patrick Swayze'.

4 . Chinaskis Chinaskis on North Street is a great place to head to for a cocktail after work and isn't too far from Charing Cross train station.