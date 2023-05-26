In Pictures: The best pubs in Glasgow for a pint of Guinness
Here’s some of our favourtie places to enjoy a pint of Liffey water
For those of you out there who are connoisseurs of Guinness, there are a number of great pubs in Glasgow who serve one of Ireland’s finest exports.
There’s so much to look for in a great pint of the black stuff as you always want the temperature to be what you are after with a good poured head that has some domage on. Hoping that it eventually leaves some shtick as the creamy foam clings to the side of the pint glass which can also make a huge difference to your experience.
Sometimes you can be unfortunate and be served a rotten pint with there being too many bubbles in the head or a glass which isn’t up to standard. Don’t dare think of blaming the Liffey water as that myth was debunked on a recent tour to the Guinness Storehouse with the water in Guinness actually being sourced from the Wicklow mountains.
If you fancy heading out for a great pint of Guinness that won’t disappoint then we have you covered across Glasgow with some fine establishments to check out.