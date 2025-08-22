After Work Pints in Glasgow: 14 of the best pubs for an after work pint in Glasgow

Whether you are about to kick off the weekend or fancy a quick pint before heading home after a busy day at work, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite bars in Glasgow to head for an after work pint.

Everyone has their preferred pint of choice, and although there is no shortage of places to enjoy a great pint of Tennent’s in the city, some of us prefer to opt for something a little different now again.

From crisp pints of European favourties to cask ales here are some of the best pubs to head to for an after work pint in Glasgow.

1 . Blackfriars Blackfriars in Glasgow's Merchant City is great spot for a pint after work. We recommend ordering up a pint of Weihenstephaner that is a popular pour in the pub. | Supplied

2 . Chinaskis Chinaskis on North Street is a great place to head to for a cocktail after work and isn't too far from Charing Cross train station. | Supplied

3 . Max’s Bar and Grill There’s no shortage of great pints on offer at Max’s Bar and Grill on Queen Street. Nothing beats a cold pint of Asahi or Estrella after a hard day at the office. | Max’s Bar and Grill

4 . The Pot Still The Pot Still is famed for having one of the finest selections of whiskies in the city but also serve great pints. of Guinness and cask ale. | The Pot Still