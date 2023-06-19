All 59 finalists in the Scotsman’s Scran Awards 2023 - the absolute best of Scottish restaurants, brands, and influencers
Many restaurants made the cut for the finalists - with the winners announced tonight in Glasgow!
The highly anticipated Scran Awards by The Scotsman are nearly upon us - so we put together this list of all 59 brands, influencers, and restaurants who made the shortlist.
These 59 people, places, and brands represent the absolute best Scottish hospitality has to offer - and have gone under an extensive judging process.
Tonight, hundreds will gather in Platform in the city centre to see who will win the highly coveted awards from The Scotsman’s esteemed panel of judges.
The 12 categories include:
Sustainability Award
New Product of the Year
Newcomer of the Year
Scottish Food and Drink Influencer of the Year
Best Gastro Pub of the Year
Artisan Product of the Year
Fish and Seafood Product of the Year
Best Spirit
Scottish Chef of the Year
Scottish Restaurant of the Year
Hidden Gem Award