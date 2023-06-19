Register
All 59 finalists in the Scotsman’s Scran Awards 2023 - the absolute best of Scottish restaurants, brands, and influencers

Many restaurants made the cut for the finalists - with the winners announced tonight in Glasgow!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

The highly anticipated Scran Awards by The Scotsman are nearly upon us - so we put together this list of all 59 brands, influencers, and restaurants who made the shortlist.

These 59 people, places, and brands represent the absolute best Scottish hospitality has to offer - and have gone under an extensive judging process.

Tonight, hundreds will gather in Platform in the city centre to see who will win the highly coveted awards from The Scotsman’s esteemed panel of judges.

The 12 categories include:

Sustainability Award

New Product of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Scottish Food and Drink Influencer of the Year

Best Gastro Pub of the Year

Artisan Product of the Year

Fish and Seafood Product of the Year

Best Spirit

Best Whisky

Scottish Chef of the Year

Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Hidden Gem Award

Dear Green Coffee Roasters are up for the award for their commitment to sustainability in their industry

1. Sustainability Award

Dear Green Coffee Roasters are up for the award for their commitment to sustainability in their industry

Mackie’s of Scotland, the Scottish Ice Cream Brand are also up for the sustainability Award

2. Sustainability Award

Mackie’s of Scotland, the Scottish Ice Cream Brand are also up for the sustainability Award Photo: Contributed

The Refillery is up for the sustainability award for their commitment to an entirely planet-friendly ethos

3. Sustainability Awards

The Refillery is up for the sustainability award for their commitment to an entirely planet-friendly ethos Photo: Stewart Attwood

Cafe St Honoré in Edinburgh are also in the running for the award

4. Sustainability Award

Cafe St Honoré in Edinburgh are also in the running for the award

